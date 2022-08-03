Listeners fight for Sol Phenduka to get a word in on breakfast show with Dineo Ranaka

In July, radio station Kaya 959 announced that “Podcast and Chill with MacG” co-host Sol Phenduka and seasoned radio host Dineo Ranaka would be the new hosts of the station’s breakfast show. Now, just a month after the duo took over Thomas Msengana and Skhumba Hlophe’s breakfast slot on Kaya 959, listeners make their voices heard on the hosts.

Over the past few days, listeners have taken to social media to air their dissatisfaction at how Ranaka overpowers Phenduka on the show. The social media streets are even referring to Phenduka as the “traffic guy”, because he just can’t get a word in without being disrupted by Ranaka. In one video clip posted on Twitter by user @tumeloditle, the co-hosts are seen in action during an interview with actress Bokang Phelane who is known for her roles in “Isidingo”, “Emoyeni” and “MTV Suga”.

Sol Phenduka now has to raise hands so that Dineo can give him a chance to speak its tough pic.twitter.com/watkDB72G2 — #GunFreeMzansi (@tumeloditle) August 2, 2022 In the short clip, Ranaka is seen to be controlling the conversation while Phenduka struggles to get a word in. He is raising his hand as he tries to get Ranaka’s attention. The matter is currently a hot debate on Twitter and has listeners weighing in on the hot topic. @MrPanache tweeted, “Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka Combination doesn’t work. Sol deserves better.”

Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka Combination doesn’t work.

Sol deserves better. — MR PANACHE🇿🇦 (@MrPanache) August 2, 2022 @enovaloyi tweeted “Sol Phenduka has to raise his hand for Dineo to recognise him and even when he raises his hand she ignores him. Dont care who says what, this is horrible.😮😮😮” Sol Phenduka has to raise his hand for Dineo to recognise him and even when he raises his hand she ignores him. Dont care who says what, this is horrible.😮😮😮



Nota Basotho Zimbabwean Hlanti Ntsi Vusi Skhumba pic.twitter.com/NkqfdgGeKz — 🇿🇦 🎬 ENO 💻 📡🇿🇦 (@enovaloyi) August 2, 2022 Dineo trending is not us bashing her or fighting her it's just simple GIVE SOL PHENDUKA MORE AIRTIME that's it no hate on her she's a great Broadcaster but just give Sol a chance to speak to voice out without her taking the sport light — Kamogelo (@KamogeloECYT) August 1, 2022 It seems, however, that the criticism is being balanced by a few compliments are trickling in on the Twitter timeline. @lisaaaaammm tweeted, “Sol Phenduka and Dineo are co-hosting well today. They're engaged now💍 Sol lovers siyabonga #959Breakfast”

