'Lithapo' actor Khojane Morai asks South Africans to stay indoors

As the country goes into day four of lockdown, SABC2's "Lithapo" actor Khojane Morai took to Twitter to send out a very important message to all South Africans.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Morai asked people to "stay indoors" during the national lockdown.

In the caption, he wrote: "In the early hours of the morning I decided to educate people about what we facing, this happens @akreana_ #lithapo @GautengHealth" .

"Hi guys, I just feel the need to educate everyone about staying indoors you know. This is a serious matter, and you know, we really don't want to listen. Can we please stay indoors, lets maintain social distancing and lets all be good in what we do. Just stay home. If we want to fight this virus, we absolutely need to stay home so I bet you hearing me," he saying in the video.

While delivering his message, his a man in the interrupts by with coughing into his elbow. Morai is then seen chasing the man and telling him to "voetsak".