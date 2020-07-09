LIVESTREAM: Mary Twala's funeral service takes place in Soweto

The funeral of veteran South African actress and entertainer Mary Twala will take place on Thursday morning. Due to the current global pandemic of Covid-19, the funeral will adhere to the current national funeral restrictions of only 50 attendees allowed, together with the necessary health protocols being observed. No member of the public will be permitted to attend the funeral. As the country mourns the passing of an icon with a career spanning over six decades, Twala, who was affectionately known as “Mampinga” captivated South African households with her incomparable talent. The devastating news of Twala’s passing at the age of 79 had been announced on social media by Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, her son and well-known entertainer several days after she was admitted to Netcare’s Park Lane Hospital.

The service is being held in Soweto and will be live streamed between 7:30 and 9:30 on Thursday.

Taking to social media over the weekend, the "Somizi & Mohale: The Union" star tweeted "My tree has fallen... lala Ma" along with a picture.

He also shared a touching tribute on his Instagram post which read: "Today's my late father's birthday.....and my mom decided to respond to his call to join him in heaven... The tree has fallen... I'm shattered to the core... but I'd be very selfish if I dont release her... my mom lived to the fullest... achieved beyond her dreams... its hurts like hell... I wont lie... a day without her calling to either say I love you or give me money... thank you South Africa for loving the phenomenal super star that is my mother... she left us peacefully around 11am at Park Lane Hospital as I was on my way to drop off her gown and a few minutes earlier the doctor called to say come shes up and jolly now.....I arrived a few minutes late......LALA MA......"



Watch the livestream below: