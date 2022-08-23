Local celebrities react to K.O’s scathing Big Zulu diss track

After initially saying he wouldn’t be entertaining Big Zulu’s “150 Bars” diss song that fired shots at him and other hip hop heavyweights, rapper K.O has released his own scathing diss track titled “Omega Freestyle”. The song sees the “Supa Dupa” hitmaker, who is in the middle of his album rollout, go straight for the jugular as he attacks Big Zulu from all angles.

On the song, which is only available on YouTube, K.O also questions the veteran rapper’s musical abilities as well as his credibility to be competing with an artist of his level. “Focused on #Sete & the road to #SR3 rn,” K.O tweeted on Monday, August 22, just before releasing the freestyle on YouTube. “Maar a young chama station 💦 Is a must ndade… #OmegaFreestyle TODAY AT 1PM 🎁.”

The responses have been widespread from entertainment industry personnel over the past 24 hours, with most applauding K.O for his efforts. Producer @airdeeglobal Tweeted: “…and you can tell He’s just fooling around having fun. Imagine super saiyan K.O. Lol #OmegaFreestyle.” …and you can tell He’s just fooling around having fun. Imagine super saiyan K.O. Lol #OmegaFreestyle — AirDee Mosotho (@AirDeeGlobal) August 22, 2022 Metro FM’s DJ Jawz said: “K.O going back to what he was busy with before he was rudely interrupted. #OmegaFreestyle.”

K.O going back to what he was busy with before he was rudely interrupted. #OmegaFreestyle https://t.co/e6SGZCMXwU pic.twitter.com/Ilx80wclTR — DJ Jawz (@DJJawz) August 22, 2022 “Hayi guys… I don’t promote violence but the only appropriate response to #OmegaFreestyle is KO catching hands,” added Nota. “Big Zulu must fold & apologise again!🤣” Hayi guys… I don’t promote violence but the only appropriate response to #OmegaFreestyle is KO catching hands. Big Zulu must fold & apologise again!🤣 — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) August 22, 2022 Cassper Nyovest found humour in it all. “Hahaha. F***!! I love this sh** man!!! Kana how did all of this start again??? Oh yeah... I remember.” Hahaha. Fuck!! I love this shit man!!! Kana how did all of this start again ??? Oh yeah... I remember. ..... — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) August 22, 2022 Rapper turned amapiano artist Reason added: “Just got back on the TL and OH MY GOD!!!! What a f***** showdown!!!! 😳 #OmegaFreestyle is flawless. I told ya’ll everybody else just needs to relax. This is #BigZuluVsKO battle. Big Zulu need to come back and finish what he started. Makunyiwe!!!”

Just got back on the TL and OH MY GOD!!!!



What a fucken show down!!!! 😳#OmegaFreestyle is flawless.



I told ya’ll everybody else just needs to relaxe.



This is #BigZuluVsKO battle.



Big Zulu need to come back and finish what he started.



Makunyiwe!!! — Sizwe Alakine iVampire (@ReasonHD) August 22, 2022 Reason then added that this wouldn’t revive hip hop. “Also. I hate to say this. But. These diss records ain’t gone bring Hip Hop back hey. They only gone benefit Big Zulu and KO. But The only thing that can revive Hip Hop is Hip Hop artists reviving themselves. That’s it! Yes, This is a special moment. But it’s only a moment.” Also. I hate to say this. But. These diss records ain’t gone bring Hip Hop back hey.



They only gone benefit Big Zulu and KO.



But The only thing that can revive Hip Hop is Hip Hop artists reviving themselves. That’s it!



Yes, This is a special moment.



But it’s only a moment. — Sizwe Alakine iVampire (@ReasonHD) August 22, 2022