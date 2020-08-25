Local celebs continue to speak up against GBV

Local stars such as Basetsana Kumalo have continued to speak out against the surge of gender-based violence(GBV) in South Africa.

Kumalo in partnership with justice4allwomxn.org continues to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action in the fight against gender-based violence.

Taking to social media, Kumalo, who is among the many local stars who have been vocal about gender-based violence issues, wrote:” Let us demand our President to take action and stop making promises. Let us all send him emails and demand that he acts immediately.”

She continued: “Encourage others to do the same, please tag your friends, post the link on your WhatsApp status, post on social media platforms that you’ve added your voice and nominate others to do the same.

"It is a sad time, it’s all in our hands... Let’s be the change we want to see.”