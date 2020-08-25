Local celebs continue to speak up against GBV
Local stars such as Basetsana Kumalo have continued to speak out against the surge of gender-based violence(GBV) in South Africa.
Kumalo in partnership with justice4allwomxn.org continues to challenge President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action in the fight against gender-based violence.
Taking to social media, Kumalo, who is among the many local stars who have been vocal about gender-based violence issues, wrote:” Let us demand our President to take action and stop making promises. Let us all send him emails and demand that he acts immediately.”
She continued: “Encourage others to do the same, please tag your friends, post the link on your WhatsApp status, post on social media platforms that you’ve added your voice and nominate others to do the same.
"It is a sad time, it’s all in our hands... Let’s be the change we want to see.”
On Monday, August 24, South Africa remembered 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana, who was kidnapped, raped and murdered while collecting a parcel at a post office in Cape Town.
The author of “Bassie: My Journey of Hope” recently addressed the President, demanding that he takes the “cries” of women in the country seriously.
Watch the video clip below:
. . Mr President, the scourge of Gender Based Violence is getting worse day by day! I’m joining my fellow citizens and demand that you, as our elected leader and prime protector, do something about it as more lives are being lost. I pray you do not have to read my obituary before you act. We demand #Justice4AllWomen #NoToGenderBasedViolence #EnoughIsEnough #WeAreDoneTalking #TellYourTruth #SueUsAll #Justice4Womxn #Justice4Women #JusticeForAllWomen
Many people have joined hands in the fight against gender-based violence by using different social media post.
Below is a gut-wrenching video titled: “My Death audition tape 😭😭😭”
The eighteen-year-old is planning her funeral because she knows being a woman she can be raped and killed before her next birthday and become yet another hashtag.
. She is 18 and planning her funeral because she knows being a woman she can be raped and killed before her next birthday and become yet another hashtag. Let’s all stand together and fight for justice! #NoToGenderBasedViolence #EnoughIsEnough #WeAreDoneTalking #TellYourTruth #SueUsAll #Justice4Womxn #Justice4Women #JusticeForAllWomen
Meanwhile, radio and television host Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung took to social media and said:” A women in South Africa is safer in the Kruger amongst lions and snakes than at home or in the streets…”
Last Friday Rouge and Amanda Black released a single, "Senzeni Na,” the song that addresses the gender-based violence.