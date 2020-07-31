Local celebs lead TikTok #SpiritsUP Talent Battle

Leading short-form mobile video platform, TikTok, recently launched its first-ever in-app talent competition in collaboration with IOL which calls upon local creators to battle it out for the top spot across various categories including dance, fashion, comedy and sport - using the following campaign hashtags: #DanceUP; #HumourUP; #SwagUP or #SportsUP. Aptly named SpiritsUP Battle, the competition runs between 16 July and 14 August and encourages creators to keep their spirits alive in these unconventional times by inspiring one another to express their most creative selves. Each category has its own captain leading the campaign, calling on their followers across various social media platforms to keep their Spirits UP and show off their talent! Take a look below to find out more about who these captains are and what videos they have created. For more information on the SpiritsUP Battle, you can either visit TikTok or read IOL’s previous article with all the details.

#DanceUP

Kamogelo Mphela is a South African dancer who is always ready to bust a move in her videos.

It’s for this reason that she is the perfect person to lead the category. In her first SpiritsUP Battle video, Kamo calls on her followers to join in on the challenge and “#Danceup if you’ve got what it takes”.

#HumourUP

I’m sure you know and love South African social media personality, comedian and actor, Lasizwe - we definitely do! He has especially left us in stitches with his very real explanation of how a deep sleep should not be interrupted.

Check it out below.

#SwagUP

Kefilwe Mabote is the very definition of Swag. She is one of SA’s most stylish beauty and fashion influencers. In her latest TikTok, Kefilwe says that “a little dress-up has never hurt anyone!” and we most certainly agree.

#SportsUP

One of South Africa’s most loved sports stars, Wayne Parnell, leads the pack for this category, showing us that staying fit and healthy is important.

In his TikTok video, Wayne is keen to keep creators motivated and is even offering to be your workout buddy – through a Duet video of course.