Local celebs poke fun Jackie Phamotse’s witchcraft claims

After salacious claims made about local celebrities, some of Mzansi’s faves have shown their fans their funny side. Metro FM DJ Pearl Modiadie joined her peers in poking fun at claims that some of Mzansi's most famous faces use “dark magic” to achieve their success. Controversial author Jackie Phamotse set social media streets on fire and in a complete mess this week when she accused some people in the entertainment industry of using “snakes” and “witchcraft” to get ahead. “I'm not saying all rich people live like this, no. I'm saying there's a small portion of people who live like this consistently. They will make you believe they've got gigs, they've got endorsements. They will make you believe they are selling these products that are giving them millions. “But behind that facade, there are four or five men who are funding this. They are consistently going to sangomas, they are consistently changing friends because the more the friends know, the trickier it becomes,” Jackie told her followers in an IGTV Live video.

While many were taken aback by the claims, Pearl took to Twitter to post a snap of herself with a snake around her neck.

“What's this about snakes?" she asked.

She reassured fans that it was a throwback snap of her on a trip to Bali three years ago, and then deleted the posts.

While she deleted the tweet she said: “I just couldn’t resist everyone being up in arms about this!”.

947 host DJ Fresh also joined in the fun, posting a picture of himself holding a snake. Rapper Cassper Nyovest shared a throwback video of his bestie Carpo freaking out while holding a snake.

Welcome to #FreshOn947, WE have been expecting you!!!!! pic.twitter.com/8sFa6MnrZY — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) November 10, 2020

Reality television star TT Mbha also took to Instagram to post a picture of him and a snake with a spicy caption.

