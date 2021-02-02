Local celebs react to alcohol ban lift as level 3 restrictions ease

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Local celebrities joined thousands of South Africans who welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that the ban on the sale of alcohol would be lifted. In Monday night's “Family Meeting”, Ramaphosa announced that the sale of alcohol would resume from Monday to Thursday, between 10am and 6pm, for off-site consumption. The president added that licensed booze establishments such as pubs, taverns and restaurants would be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages from 10am to 10pm from Monday to Friday. “These changes have been made possible by the significant reduction in Covid-19 hospital admissions across all provinces, reducing the pressure on beds and hospital personnel,” said Ramaphosa. “I want to call on all of us to drink responsibly so that we do not experience a spike in trauma cases or an increase in infections due to reckless behaviour.

“As we ease restrictions once again, the responsibility on each and every one of us as individuals becomes even greater. “

After Ramaphosa’s long-awaited speech, many South Africans took to social media to celebrate the lifting of the ban, which was implemented in December.

“The noise around the hood when he spoke about alcohol,” tweeted actress and singer Rami Chuene.

The noise around the hood when he spoke about alcohol! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) February 1, 2021

“I can hear the alcohol noise from here, “ added veteran actress and activist Florence Masebe.

I can hear the alcohol noise from here. — Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) February 1, 2021

Celebrations across the country ensued, as many continued to express their relief that they would finally be able to quench their thirst following weeks of “drought” due to national lockdown restrictions.

Below are some of the reactions on Twitter, with other local celebs, including actor and TV host Siv Ngesi and TV producer Portia Gumede, also calling on folks to drink responsibly.

“Nna I appeal to the drinkers of ‘cider of the year’ to behave ... We all know this,” tweeted Isono actress Chuene.

Nna I appeal to the drinkers of ‘cider of the year’ to behave. Re bolaišitše ke bona. We all know this! 😂😂😂 #FamilyMeeting — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) February 1, 2021

“South Africa will make up for all that time booze was illegal to sell!” wrote Bhai's Cafe actor Ngesi.

South Africa will make up for all that time booze was illegal to sell! — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) February 1, 2021

Lesego Semenya, celebrity chef and author of Dijo - My Food, My Journey raised his glass in celebration of the lifting of the ban.

“Nazo! Drink responsibly!” added screenwriter and actress Portia Gumede.

She added: “Remain responsible! Our lives are in our hands. Mask up and adhere (to regulations).”