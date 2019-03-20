Connie Ferguson. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency. ( ANA ).



With Mzansi being plunged into darkness for at least two and half hours everyday as Eskom and the government try to resolve our power supply issues, people have taken to social media to vent their frustrations.

Local celebrities such as rapper AKA and actress Connie Ferguson have also shared their two cents, adding a bit of lighthearted humour to the darkness that comes and goes at the flip of switch.





The "Fela in Versace" hitmaker on Tuesday night teased that "an epic AKA Twitter rant" was coming after he got "shedded".

No ways ... just got shedded. Going in on an epic AKA twitter “rant” later about what I think is really going on ... — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 20, 2019

While Ferguson responded to a fans query about a scene in Mzansi Magic's "The Queen" by taking a swipe at Eskom.

Eskom killed the fence!🤷🏽‍♀️😂 https://t.co/xrg589BZg2 — Connie Ferguson (@Connie_Ferguson) March 18, 2019

See more reactions to load shedding below.

So many small businesses will not survive this load shedding. — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) March 19, 2019

Stage 10 loadshedding is when Eskom comes in and even takes your Sunlight soap. — Lester Kiewit (@lesterkk) March 19, 2019

When load shedding doesn't happen at the scheduled time, reminds me of those days of MNET Open Time, when it would carry on well past 19:00, giving you the false hope that they might have forgotten to press some button. — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) March 19, 2019

South Africa is no place for electric cars. Eskom is making sure of it. #Loadshedding — Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) March 19, 2019



