Connie Ferguson. Picture Leon Lestrade. African News Agency. ( ANA ).
With Mzansi being plunged into darkness for at least two and half hours everyday as Eskom and the government try to resolve our power supply issues, people have taken to social media to vent their frustrations. 

Local celebrities such as rapper AKA and actress Connie Ferguson have also shared their two cents, adding a bit of lighthearted humour to the darkness that comes and goes at the flip of switch.

The "Fela in Versace" hitmaker on Tuesday night teased that "an epic AKA Twitter rant" was coming after he got "shedded". 

While Ferguson responded to a fans query about a scene in Mzansi Magic's "The Queen" by taking a swipe at Eskom.

See more reactions to load shedding below.