Local celebs reveal Christmas wish lists and plans for 2021

With Christmas around the corner, we asked local celebrities, including former “Generations” actress Sophie Lichaba, née Ndaba, comic book author Super Mash and media personality Francios Louw what they hope to find under their tree on Friday... and some of the items are so heart-warming. We also asked the stars to share their plans for the new year. Sophie Lichaba, née Ndaba - Actress and TV producer What three items are on your Christmas wish-list? Love, peace and lots of prezzies.

What are your words of motivation for everyone who is struggling during this period?

Have courage, faith and accept our new normal. Think ’new you’ and don’t stop believing as you work hard.

What are your plans or/and goals for 2021?

Implementation of all my goals and aspirations.

Nobuhle Mimi Mahlasela - 7de Laan Actress and plus size model

What three items are on your Christmas wish-list?

MacBook, Lingerie and Peace (it’s not tangible but it’s something I’d like for this Christmas).

What are your words of motivation for everyone who is struggling during this period?

All dark sides have a bright side to it, things will look up. Talking to family & friends or some sort of outlet helps to lighten the load.

What are your plans for 2021?

My highlight for 2020 was co-producing a reality TV Show called ’Africa’s Next Plus Size Model’ which started airing last week on Cape Town TV DStv channel 263, so in 2021 I want to produce more TV & theatre shows.

Prince “Super Mash” Mashawana - comic book author and child Superhero

What would you like for Christmas?

My wish for Christmas would be for every child to have a proper meal on Christmas Day and decent clothes to wear.

What are you getting your parents for Christmas?

I’m writing my parents Christmas cards telling them how much I love and appreciate them.

What is your message of hope for all the youngsters out there?

Believe in yourself and work hard because anything is possible.

What are your plans for 2021?

There’s so much to look forward to in the coming new year. The second edition to the comic book will be out, and so will the Super Mash book called ‘Diary of a Superhero’, followed by a kids’ educational webinar. We also have a lot of collaborations coming up with some massive global and South African companies. 2021 is the year to be your own superhero!

TV host and beauty guru Francios Louw

What three items are on your Christmas wish-list?

For Christmas this year I do not have anything on my wish-list. I am just appreciative of the fact that my family and I are healthy, happy and enjoying what life is giving us.

What are your words of motivation for everyone who is struggling during this period?

I came across this quote on a friend’s Instagram page that really put 2020 into perspective for me and this is how I want to start my 2021. Jack Canfield said it best:

"By taking the time to stop and appreciate who you are and what you've achieved and perhaps learnt through a few mistakes, stumbles and losses, you actually can enhance everything about you.

“Self-acknowledgement and appreciation are what give you the insights and awareness to move forward toward higher goals and accomplishments."

What are your plans for 2021?

My goal for 2021 is to give people the best of me, appreciating solid and real friendships. Spending more time with family and enjoying nature and travelling to more countries, experiencing new adventures.

Tshegofatso Seakgoe - International model and social media influencer

What three items are on your Christmas wish-list?

Honestly, nothing. I have everything I could have wished for this year. Health, family and friends.

What are your words of motivation for everyone who is struggling during this period?

Strength and courage. It’s something my aunt says to us all. No matter what you’re going through, always face it with strength and courage.

What are your plans for 2021?

To keep growing in my career in Dubai and to make the most of 2021 no matter what lies ahead.

Zareef Minty - TV personality and winner of One Day Leader

What three items are on your Christmas wish-list?

iPhone 12 and an iMac, a super high-end luxury watch and LV backpack.

What are your words of motivation for everyone struggling during this period?

It’s okay not to be okay. You are not alone. There are hundreds of thousands of people in the country and millions around the world who have been negatively affected, be it through loss of income or loss of family members because of this virus. We will get through this!

What are your plans or/and goals for 2021?

I have so many, I want to see a few of my companies grow exponentially over the next year, I would like to learn a new language, I want to improve my relationship with God.

I would also like to build a school through my foundation in the next year. These are just a few of my 100 goals a year list that I do every single year since I was 8 years old.