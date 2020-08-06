Local stars join 'Light SA Red' campaign in support of struggling artists

Local celebrities heeded the call “Light SA Red” to support the “dying” entertainment industry. The #LightSAred campaign on Wednesday called all South African technical production and live events industry to stand together to make their voices heard. This movement aims to support thousands of musicians, artists, sound engineers, dancers, deejays, actors, theatres practitioners, photographers, who for over five months have been unable to work since the ban on all events, due to the coronavirus pandemic. South African were urged to lit up buildings and structures in red to highlight the challenges facing the live events, music and performing arts industries. Local entertainers including Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, Thando Thabethe, Lerato Kganyago, DJ Shimza, Shekhinah and DBN Gogo took to social media to show their support for their fellow artists who are struggling to make ends meet due to the national lockdown.

Taking to his Instagram page the “Idols SA” judge wrote: “Standing in solidarity with my fellow men and women behind the scenes....the people who make the final product that we become when the lights camera action hits the front stages......#lightsared”.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!! Events = income for many bread winners across South Africa who have had to go without a source of income to fend for their families FOR FIVE MONTHS!!!, ” commented “Housekeepers” star Thando Thabethe.

She continued: “...event organizers, security, club owners, bar men and women, waitresses, chefs, lighting, stage, furniture hire DJS, MCs, Dancers, photographers, musicians, tavern owners ...all these people that send their kids to school with this income!!! #LightSAred.”

“We stand together to call on the lift of the ban and to re-ignite this industry that contributes millions to our economy and puts food in peoples mouths!!! It’s not just a “good time” it’s people’s livelihoods #LightSAred,” added Thabethe.

“I stand with my brothers & Sisters in the entertainment industry. Artists, DJ’s, the roadies, the sound and lighting technicians, the club promoters, who have been devastated as a result of five months of NO EVENTS= NO INCOME! #lightsarered #LightSAred Drop of blood,” commented Metro FM presenter Lerato Kganyago.

I stand with my brothers & Sisters in the entertainment industry.

“#LightSAred this is the colour of my space tonight ❤️ God we pray for all those in the industry severely affected at these times .. please visit http://LightSAred.org.za for more info ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” commented multi-awarding singer Shekhinah.

“Our industry is suffering, to all the technicians, sound engineers, lighting technicians, security guards and everyone else in the events/hospitality industry, we are with you...#LightSARed,” commented DJ Shimza.

“Kubi! Kuyabheda! Kub'hlungu! Kulanjiwe! We dedicated our lives to bring joy, earn a living and to inspire people through music. Half a year with no income is detrimental to the industry and the families it feeds. We don’t want favours, just a fighting chance. #LightSAred,” commented multi-award-winning muso Kwesta.

Award-winning rock band Prime Circle also send their message of support for this great initiative.

“What Light SA Red is calling for, is a meeting with Minister Nathi Mthethwa, to discuss innovative ways that this industry can be allowed to operate under guidelines that will ensure the safety of workers and the public but most importantly of all, it will help get South Africans working again, which will help many who do are struggling to get food onto the table, pay rent, mortgages, car instalments, school fees etc.

“The industry has tried the formal route by getting in touch with the Minister via his Department with no success or feedback,” said the Lights SA spokesperson Sharif Baker.