Local stars pray for Kaya FM host Dr Sindi Van Zyl’s recovery

Social media activist and Mzansi’s favourite doctor Sindisiwe van Zyl is well on her way to recovery after she was recently hospitalised at a Joburg hospital. Though she didn’t reveal details surrounding her hospitalisation or illness, the good doctor hinted at her over 200K followers this week that she may be suffering from a lung or respiratory-related illness after shared photographs of herself strapped in a ventilator machine. She simply captioned the post: “Love you lots” accompanied by three heart emojis. The tweet has been deleted. Dr Sindisiwe van Zyl. Picture: Twitter Last Wednesday, the Kaya FM host shared another post alluding to her ill health condition. In the since deleted Twitter post, the Duchess of Health, as she’s fondly known, assured her followers that her children are safe, while she’s isolating in her home.

She wrote: “Phone has to go off today - for me to rest properly. [email protected]_lovelee is in close contact with my pulmonologist Dr Frans Skhosana so she'll give any important updates.

“The #Caramellos are asymptomatic. My room has been stripped down for cleaning...”

Since the news of Dr Sindi’s illness broke, celebrities including Simphiwe Dana, Motshidisi Mohono, Masasa Mbangeni joined thousands of South Africans to wish their fave a speedy and full recovery.

“You better fu**ing get off that machine. I’m not playing with you,” tweeted award-winning singer and actress Simphiwe Dana.

“So good to see you. Get well hle (please), sending lots of love,” said “Isono” actress Ramin Chuene.

“Get well soon, Sindi,” wrote Entertainment commentator and TV host Phil Mphela.

“OMG Sindi! Please get well soon. Praying for your speedy & full recovery, “ added author of ”The Big South African Hair Book“.

“Get well soon, Sindi,” added actress and filmmaker Terry Pheto.

According to her website, Dr Sindi is “multi-passioned” with medicine as her first love, radio broadcasting her second love and a combination of social media and writing a close third.

She is the host of “Sidebar with Sindi” on Kaya FM.

She has also been a columnist for Bona Magazine since July 2014, penning “Dear Dr Sindi”.