Londie London and Hlubi Nkosi split: ‘He is free to date whoever he wants’

Reality TV star and singer Londiwe “Londie London” Zulu has called off her engagement to KwaZulu-Natal businessman Hlubi Nkosi. Nkosi’s cheating allegations, which topped Twitter trends and made headlines recently, seem to be the reason for the pair’s split.

A while back, controversial gossip monger Musa Khawula reported on Twitter that the singer moved out of her Hillcrest home she shared with her fiancé after he allegedly impregnated another woman. “City Press” also reported that a luxury vehicle she was seen driving on the show has allegedly been given to another woman. Zulu, who welcomed her second child, a daughter, in July had remained mum on the status of her relationship despite it being a trending topic.

Now she has revealed that, indeed, she and Nkosi are no longer together. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the singer made it clear where she stood with her baby daddy and thanked those who slid into her DMs with information. “Thanks for the info in the DM’s… But we are not together anymore. He is free to date whoever he wants,” she wrote.

Londie London Instagram Stories screenshot She also posted on her Instagram Stories a cryptic quote that seems to be referring to her former relationship with Nkosi. “Idk who needs to hear this, but you made the right decision. He wasn’t going to change,” read the quote. Londie London Instagram Stories screenshot It is unclear when the “Real Housewives Of Durban” reality star’s relationship ended, but it doesn’t seem like the star is moping around at home.

The mother of two has been posting on social media about the various gigs, such as the Evolve fest which is part of. She may also give her fans new music after previewing a snippet on Instagram, and many are ready for her to officially release the song.