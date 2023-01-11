Londie London’s move to Joburg behind her exit from ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’

The cast of “The Real Housewives of Durban” was revealed this week, with some new faces replacing ones we had come to love. Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku, Londiwe Zulu (Londie London) and Nonkanyiso Conco (LaConco), will not be returning for the third season of the popular reality series.

Mseleku and Zulu both joined in the second season of the reality show and LaConco has been a part of the cast since season one. LaC, as she has become fondly known, has been a firm fan favourite since day with her unforgettable quotables “Google me”. Viewers slowly warmed up to newcomers Makhumalo and London last season along with Jojo Robinson who is returning for another season. There were mixed reactions to the new ladies as viewers tried to get used to them as part of the cast. Some viewers have been left disappointed that their favourites won’t be returning for another season and questioned their departure from the reality series.

Lerato Moruti, Senior Mgr Reality & Entertainment Local Channels at Multichoice explained to IOL Entertainment that: “'Londi is now based in Johannesburg, while MaKhumalo and LaConco have new hosting gigs on Mzansi Wethu's new reality series Ezomshado and Mzansi Magic's Our Perfect Wedding respectively.” While it’s sad to see MaKhumalo leave, this is one departure that doesn’t cut that deep, her storyline was limited on the show and viewers can always watch her on “Uthando Nesthumbu”. It is sad to see Mge, LaC leave but with all the restrictions she had last season, her exit might be warranted. Just like Annie Mthembu viewers want to know more about Petal and if you are not going to share then it becomes tricky.

London has moved back to Johannesburg after her failed engagement with Hlubi Nkosi and how we wished she stayed around. When she arrived on the show, she explained she moved from Johannesburg to Durban to be a wife and mommy but things did not go according to plan. Her relationship with Nkosi last year, after season two had ended, became the talk of the town due to infidelity rumours on his part. After she welcomed their second child, London confirmed that the two were no longer together.

London’s storyline in the first season saw her navigating being a new mom, in a new city and her relationship and this season it would have been great to see her navigating her new reality. If I was Londie, I was gonna come back and face the music… People get cheated on all the time… Marriages fail… But you need to get those coins baby girl… #RHODurban — Thandeka Hadebe (@RealTdk1) January 8, 2023 How she dealt with her relationship making headlines, a pregnancy and welcoming a child amid a split. She could have served viewers reality TV gold. Storylines such as these have been proven to be viewer magnets. Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s mess had viewers glued.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha (Williams) Guobadia has one of the strongest stories from a married woman, divorced, engaged, pregnant, break-up and new found love. Kenya Moore’s marriage, becoming a mother and a pending divorce is also a fighting storyline. London could have used this to her advantage, viewers love a good storyline and who knows what the added publicity could gain her fans for her music career, which fans are still holding their breaths for a comeback.

Seeing that the reason for her to be in Durban is no longer, she’s not returning but her storyline had room to be worthwhile this upcoming season. All is not lost, the trailer for season three is serving quality production and it seems the show’s international reputation is being maintained. The third season looks far from boring and newcomers; eThekwini queens Maria Valaskatzis, Mbali Ngiba and Slindile Wendy Ndlovu are set to bring class, glamour, sass and drama to the reality series.