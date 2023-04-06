Londie London’s new braid line has sold out online three times already

Singer and former “The Real Housewives of Durban” star Londie London recently announced that sales are finally open for her braids collaboration with Afrotex and orders are flying in. “It is my pleasure to introduce to you the LONDIE LONDON BRAID! 🥹😭🙌🏾 in collaboration with @afrotex_prima_afro. The longest braid in AFRICA with 100 inches of fabulousness!”

Within just a few days of the announcement, London’s braids have been flying off the online store, with several restocks having had to be made. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Londie London (@londie_london_official) The singer shared with her 1.7 million Instagram followers the good news about her braid line selling out. “We sold out 3 times already 😭😩🙌🏾. Thank you guys soooo much for the endless support. We are working tirelessly to have all colours back in stock ASAP,” she captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Londie London (@londie_london_official) While the braids are sold out online, London urged her followers in a video posted on her Instagram stories, to go to the physical stores, if they are able to, as she thanked them for their support. Her comment section was filled with lots of congratulatory messages from fans and her industry friends, with many encouraging the singer who was plagued by rumours that she is down and out following her split from her fiancé Hlubi Nkosi. “This is just the beginning of greater accomplishment for you babes😍😍🙌,” commented myfashion_link.