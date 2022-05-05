LOOK: AKA and Nadia Nakai seem as loved up as ever in new cosy pics

AKA and Nadia Nakai are undoubtedly the “it couple” of the moment. Since the pair first officially came out as an item late last year, they’ve become the talk of the town across Mzansi. Recently, their exploits extended beyond SA when they caused quite the stir for an alleged altercation during a show in Ghana.

Story continues below Advertisment

The couple denied those allegations, but the damage was done as few are willing to give AKA the benefit of the doubt given his recent history. “Just to clear the air, there was no physical nor verbal altercation between us,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “We are fine, and there's no drama between us. We are basking in our individual success from this amazing trip.”

Nadia Nakai captioned this pic with AKA as ‘the one’. Well, if pictures are worth a thousand words, then their latest posts showing the couple all cosy and loved up suggests that there’s no trouble in paradise. All is well, it seems. This past weekend, the couple both shared pictures together at Konka, where AKA and Da LES were hosting on Sunday and another venue over the weekend. AKA shared the first image of the two as he appeared to be leaning in for a smooch with the caption: “Ragga ragga ragga ragga”.

Story continues below Advertisment

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc_uWT-N_so/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= Nadia then shared an image of AKA laying his head on her bust along with the caption, “The One”. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc-_LfvMUi0/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc-_LfvMUi0/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= What appeared to be a relationship stitched together as a publicity stunt, according to many observers, at first, is now starting to look pretty damn real. Let’s see if it really is. Only time will tell.