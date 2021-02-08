LOOK: AKA gets dragged for ‘skipping leg day’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Going to the gym requires motivation and consistency, and let’s be honest, for many that can be difficult. Which is why any achievement that relates to reaching any body goal should be celebrated. However, this was not the case for rapper AKA. The hip hop heavyweight posted a video on his Instagram account of himself lifting weights while standing. While it is clear that the star has been putting in the time and working out, fans neglected to notice how his upper body has changed over the past few months and instead focused on his lower body.

Leaving comments on the post, fans of the Supa Mega pleaded with him to focus on his legs and strike a balance between his upper body and lower body. Some also opted to give the star advice on how to lift weights correctly.

“Bro don’t skip Legs Day, cos you got them chicken legs,” said one follower.

“Leg day bro …”, said another follower.

“Don't forget leg day please hle,” wrote another user.

“Big fan but ahhh you need some coaching on weight lifting mate,” said another.

Naturally, fans also brought up that boxing match that was meant to have already happened between AKA and his nemesis, fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Last month Cassper made it clear that AKA does not want to meet him in the boxing ring.

This came after the star shared his thoughts during a conversation with a Twitter user where he revealed that the boxing match contract AKA was supposed to have signed by now was going to “go back into the drawer it's been chilling nicely in for months now”.