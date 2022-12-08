LOOK: AKA pokes fun at Cassper Nyovest lookalike

After all these years of beefing with Cassper Nyovest, AKA is still never one to miss out on an opportunity to have a dig at or reference his old nemesis. This week, the “Lemons (Lemonade)” rapper came across an image of someone who bears a striking resemblance to Nyovest on Twitter and gave him a new nickname.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Haha … Cassper mo’vest,” he commented. Haha … Cassper mo’vest. https://t.co/OhWBqcC3uN — AKA (@akaworldwide) December 7, 2022 The nickname is in reference to how the doppelgänger was wearing a vest in the post, which has since drawn hundreds of comments since it was posted on Tuesday. Some thought he looked more like Steve Urkel, while others saw more of a resemblance to Felo Le Tee.

One user joked about the lean figure of the Nyovest lookalike, “Cass on diet for the upcoming fight?” Another quipped that he looks like “Cassper Nyovest if Cassper Nyovest didn't make it”. Some also alluded to the fact that if they were him, they would be acting as if they were Nyovest and scamming people.

Story continues below Advertisement

“If l was you I would be busy getting booked this December performing in Malawi and Namibia telling people I'm from Mafikeng and l grew up with nothing,” added @am_blujay. If l was you I would be busy getting booked this December performing in Malawi and Namibia telling people I'm from Mafikeng and l grew up with nothing https://t.co/J39reOqjAm — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) December 7, 2022 In October, AKA threatened to sue take legal action against his rival after the “Siyathandana” hitmaker used an image of AKA holding a bottle of Billiato in a promotional post for the alcohol brand along with his song “Lemons (Lemonade)” featuring Nasty C. On Thursday evening, AKA and his daughter Kairo unveiled their Christmas decorations at the rapper’s home. “It's that time!! 🎄 Time to SHINE ✨,” he posted on his Instagram.