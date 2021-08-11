LOOK: AKA remembers Anele Tembe 4 months after her death

Rapper AKA took to social media this week to remember his fiancée, Anele ‘Nellie’ Tembe, who died four months ago. Anele died in April after an incident at the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town where she fell from the 10th floor.

Taking to Instagram, AKA posted a picture of himself and Anele accompanied by a caption. In the caption, he said that every day he prays for Anele, himself and their families. “4 months to this day … it never goes away. Every day I pray for her, myself and our families. “I will never be the same person I was … but I will do the best I can with the gift and opportunity of life that I still have left. Thank You to everyone who has stuck by me and our respective families … you know who you are”, he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) This is the second time the rapper remembered Anele on social media. In June, he penned a letter to Anele on Father’s Day. AKA expressed his deep sadness in a letter to Nellie, saying that as much as he tried to enjoy the day, everything reminded him of her and that made enjoying the day a very difficult exercise. “Father’s Day was very difficult for me. Difficult because as much as I have lost you, as a father I cannot even imagine what it feels like to lose a child, especially someone as amazing as you. This is the last picture I took of you, and this is how I choose to remember you.

“I pray for your family every single day, as I do for mine. We miss you so much Anele. So so much. Everything reminds me of you,” wrote AKA. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) Last month it was revealed that the National Prosecuting Authority has referred the docket back to the police for further investigation. Following her death, an investigation was opened into the circumstances surrounding it.

In a statement sent to IOL Entertainment, Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the NPA had returned the case to the police, a standard procedure when the deceased dies of unnatural causes. “The matter concerning the deceased, Ms Anele Tembe, was referred to the office of the Western Cape director of public prosecutions. The docket was subsequently returned to the police for further investigation. “Further investigation was requested, as is standard for all matters where the deceased dies of unnatural causes. The matter is still under investigation by the police and is receiving the required attention.”