LOOK: AKA’s girlfriend Nelli Tembe gifts him a PS5

It looks like Christmas came early for local rapper AKA as his girlfriend Nelli Tembe gifted him a PlayStation 5. On Thursday, the “All Eyes On Me” hitmaker shared that Nelli gave him a PS5 which has been on the wish list for many gamers since the console was revealed in September. Supa Mega shared cute snaps of himself holding on tight to his new toy. He wrote: “My baby just got me the PS5.” My baby just got me the PS5 😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>😭 pic.twitter.com/Uy9iSlkA4D — AKA (@akaworldwide) November 26, 2020 In another post, he wrote: “Thank You baby @nelli_tembe 😭😭😭 .🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 💜💜💜💜💜💜 ... how did you do it??!?! 😭😭😭😭😭”

Nelli also captured the special moment on her IG stories, when the unsuspecting Supa Mega unwrapped his surprise gift.

In the video, the rapper is heard repeatedly saying, “Oh my God.”

Watch the video below:

Ine mali le ntombi.. she’s my fighter pic.twitter.com/SRIEp71kyD — @RealRaspy Ndlovu🏳️‍🌈![CDATA[]]>🏳️‍🌈 (@RealRaspyy) November 26, 2020

While AKA was enjoying his gift, a heated debate ensued on Twitter, with many arguing that Nelli used Supa Mega’s money to buy the gaming console.

Others insisted that she is loaded, affording her the ability to buy a lavish gift for his man.

Below are some of the reaction on Twitter.

Damn, with your card? — Papa Franko (@sexychubbyboi) November 26, 2020

The Caption was supposed to say..



"My baby Just used my money to get me PS5" 💥![CDATA[]]>💥 pic.twitter.com/840UJtaZET — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) November 26, 2020

AKA offline: babe take my card and buy me ps5.

AKA online: OMG my babe bought me PS5



😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>😭 — Popi (@RoseKgathibe) November 26, 2020

You mean you bought your self a PS5 , she just went to the store to pick it up. pic.twitter.com/IYtOfhCdXh — Just Follow Back (@The_Duela) November 26, 2020

Though 2020 was a challenging year for many, it seems AKA will close it off on a high note.

The star recently dropped his most anticipated album “Bhovamania”.

The “Energy“ rapper also dropped the new banana flavour of his Cruz Vodka.

The star has also launched a talk show “The Braai Show with AKA”, and the show is a hit with South African viewers.

Some of the guests on his show include Fikile Mbalula, record label owner DJ Tira and award-winning rapper Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena.

Catch “The Braai Show with AKA”, Thursdays on SABC 1, DStv channel 191, at 7:30pm.