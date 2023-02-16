LOOK: AKA’s memory honoured with giant billboard on William Nicol Drive

Two days before the memorial service of the rap star AKA is set to take place, a giant billboard has been erected in his honour on one of Joburg’s busiest roads – William Nicol Drive. The multi-award-winning rapper was tragically killed last Friday along with his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, outside Wish restaurant in Florida Road, Durban.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Wednesday, the Forbes family shared on the rapper’s official social media accounts a time lapse video of the billboard being erected with one of his latest images, which were taken for his upcoming album “Mass Country”. “Long Live Supa Mega,” read the caption. #LongLiveSupaMega pic.twitter.com/g3RvprA3cn — AKA (@akaworldwide) February 15, 2023 AKA’s long-time artwork designer artist Johnny Malepa, created the billboard. Malepa is behind the rapper’s famous 2018, “Touch my blood” billboard.

These have been the hardest things I have ever had to design in my life, I still can't believe it. — Johnny Malepa (@JohnnyMalepa) February 14, 2023 The controversial Nota Baloyi tried to claim credit for the billboard by tweeting images of the billboard and close look video of it. He tweeted: “Did this for you my boy… Long Live Supa Mega Live Long!” Did this for you my boy… Long Live Supa Mega Live Long! pic.twitter.com/Xc6B9TPT7v — EverybodyHatesNOTA (@EveryoneHatesNB) February 15, 2023 AKA’s close friend, bandmate and music professor Zadok, quickly shut Baloyi down and clarified in a retweet: “You had nothing to do with this.” Duma Collective founder Sibu Mabena also took to Twitter and acknowledged the team putting together AKA’s celebration of life taking place at Sandton Convention Centre and that Mega billboard.

Story continues below Advertisement