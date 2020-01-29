LOOK: AKA's mystery girl revealed









AKA and his "new bae". Picture: Instagram

The identity of the mystery woman AKA posted a picture of has been revealed. The rapper posted pictures from his recent birthday celebration and one picture in particular caught attention for the woman's resemblance to a mysterious lady captured smooching with AKA a week ago.

AKA did not tag the woman in the picture but soon after both he and his baby mama started trending.





Twitter investigators were on the prowl and within hours found the mystery woman, Nelli Tembe.





One Twitter user who goes by Renee tweeted, "She posted AKA too. Kumnandi" which was followed by a recording Nelli's Instagram stories.





In the stories, Nelli posts a number of snaps from AKA's birthday celebrations.





While standing next AKA, Nelli screams "happy birthday birthday" while the "Fela In Versace" rapper stands in front of a cake.





See the video below:

I didn’t wanna be the one doing this but since y’all asked to see 😂 pic.twitter.com/jKAax9LIkF — Renée (@_renaey_xx) January 29, 2020









News that the couple's relationship was on the rocks first surfaced earlier this month, when AKA took a solo holiday to South Korea and DJ Zinhle jetted off to Mauritius with her BFF, Pearl Thusi.





Here is how social media reacted:

Kiernan is fast

The real bhova and I heard he’s one of the speakers at #MensConference2020 pic.twitter.com/jg3s89yyjz — Lepantsula (@thekelo_Teekay) January 29, 2020

Starting to think Kiernan is the one who was done dirty. I know a hurt king when i see one. pic.twitter.com/rDFeEMi9RK — Emmanuel Mathonsi (@Babtin_) January 29, 2020

The video comes a week after AKA confirmed that he had split from DJ Zinhle after weeks of speculation.

He forgets that he has a daughter with Zinhle. He is so crass and selfish. Kiernan is absolute trash man. — the name's Vuyo (@PhandleVuyo) January 29, 2020

Let's just be honest Kiernan has a mindset of a high school boy. pic.twitter.com/yV04RXrB8A — Ayanda_Simelane (@AyandaS60669229) January 29, 2020