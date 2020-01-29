AKA and his "new bae". Picture: Instagram
The identity of the mystery woman AKA posted a picture of has been revealed. 

The rapper posted pictures from his recent birthday celebration and one picture in particular caught attention for the woman's resemblance to a mysterious lady captured smooching with AKA a week ago.

AKA did not tag the woman in the picture but soon after both he and his baby mama started trending. 

Twitter investigators were on the prowl and within hours found the mystery woman, Nelli Tembe.  

One Twitter user who goes by Renee tweeted, "She posted AKA too. Kumnandi" which was followed by a recording Nelli's Instagram stories. 

In the stories, Nelli posts a number of snaps from AKA's birthday celebrations. 

While standing next AKA, Nelli screams "happy birthday birthday" while the "Fela In Versace" rapper stands in front of a cake. 

See the video below: 


The video comes a week after AKA confirmed that he had split from DJ Zinhle after weeks of speculation. 

News that the couple's relationship was on the rocks first surfaced earlier this month, when AKA took a solo holiday to South Korea and DJ Zinhle jetted off to Mauritius with her BFF, Pearl Thusi. 

