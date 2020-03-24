LOOK: AKA’s new 'Bret Hart' inspired tattoo leaves fans unimpressed

Local rapper AKA debuted his latest tattoo on social media but fans don’t seem too impressed. Taking to his social media pages, Supa Mega, revealed his new ink, which is a tribute to former WWE champion Bret "The Hitman" Hart. Sharing his new tat, he simply captioned the post: “NEW INK 🚨 “The Excellence of Execution” @wwe @brethitmanhart ... my all time favorite. 😉 Thanks Boyz."

Many social media users started dragging the rapper, with some echoing Cassper Nyovest’s recent statements insinuated that he was on drugs.

@mkizesphesihle commented on Instagram: “stay away from drugs“stay away from drugs.”

Another IG user @rampage1370 commented: ”You gotta stop doing drugs c-boy”

“I'm a big fan but no cap, this looks like someone in grade 5 would want as a tattoo,” added @sibunqini.

Another IG user @networker1978227 commented: ""Zinhle must thank God this guy left, she is way too descent for this dude. Aaay."

While another user @prince_fiddlesticks added: "That looks like those "stickers" that used to come in a lucky packet."

Twitter seems more brutal than IG, as tweeps continue to mock the "Fela In Versace" star.

This one defines your maturity.😊 — milow (@CsaMilow) March 23, 2020

This is one ugly tattoo but I like how you keep it real on your people with them front teeth ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/JwUA0kVrjX — Senzo Joy Nkutha (@nkutha_senzo) March 23, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣I give up. Dieman is growing backwards — 🧚🏽‍♀️Noella🧚🏽‍♀️ (@TsaonaLehobye) March 23, 2020

However, fans of the rapper wouldn't let haters drag their fave, as they jumped into Supa Mega's defense.

Bret "The Hitman" Hart ❤ The best there is, The best there was and the best there ever will be. Loved this guy 💗 Good choice of INK 💕 — Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) March 23, 2020