LOOK: Andile Mpisane’s daughter turns 1

Reality television star Andile Mpisane took to social media to wish his daughter a happy birthday.

It is the first time that Andile has publicly posted anything about his daughter who he shares with his partner, Sithelo Shozi.

The 20-year-old musician and son of businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize posted two images of “Baby Flo”.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful princess, I hope today you have an amazing day, I love you my beautiful princess”, he said in one post, while in another he posted a picture of himself carrying his daughter and captioned it “Happy birthday daddy’s little Girl . Baby Flo”.

Andile’s mother also took to Instagram to wish her granddaughter.

The “KwaMamkhize” star posted a video collage of pictures of baby Flo.

She also said how she was never ready to become a grandmother.

“Today is (a) very special day for me as this time last year, our family tree was extended. We were blessed with a baby princess.

“Yes, I was never ready nor prepared but boy oh boy.

“I never understood the impact and joy that she would bring to our family.

“I would do anything and everything in my power to protect her from this world as she is one of the things I call my place of safety and comfort”, read her caption.

“Dear world, please meet our princess, Baby Flo. Wishing her a very happy 1st birthday and I can officially tell you I’m the happiest granny in the world”, said Shauwn.

Although Andile and 27-year-old Sithelo have been said to be a couple for a while now, things were only made Instagram official earlier this year when Sithelo posted a picture of herself and Andile at his birthday party.

The couple has often trended on social media thanks to their age gap.

Sithelo also took to Instagram to say how grateful she was to have Baby Flo in her life.

See below: