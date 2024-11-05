LOOK: Anele Mdoda sparks romance rumours after throwing a spooktacular Halloween celebration

This Halloween, South African media personality Anele Mdoda transformed her Johannesburg home into a frightful fiesta, overflowing with creativity and charm. The 947 radio presenter dressed up as Cruella de Vil, the villainous character from Disney's “101 Dalmatians”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anele Mdoda (@zintathu) Mdoda took to Instagram to showcase her elaborately decorated residence, which set the perfect backdrop for a night filled with whimsical costumes and playful spirits. One guest, in particular, stole the spotlight. He was dressed up as Stanley Ipkiss from the movie, “The Mask”, complete with a striking green face and vibrant yellow suit.

According to online site, ZiMoja, the man in the bold costume is allegedly Mdoda’s new bae, Bonelela “Buzza” James, a Xhosa prince and lawyer from the AbaThembu tribe. Word online suggests that Mdoda and her handsome prince are enjoying the early days of their courtship. Anele Mdoda and Bonelela “Buzza” James. Picture: Instagram. “The couple were spotted two weekends ago at Nirox Sculpture Park and they were all over each other - with no care in the world,” shared the online site.