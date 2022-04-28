LOOK: Anele Mdoda’s son Alakhe hangs out with Trevor Noah and Burna Boy

Radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda's son Alakhe has scored himself major bragging rights after getting a picture with Trevor Noah and Burna Boy. While Alakhe is no stranger to “The Daily Show” host, who is good friends with his mother, he recently got to rub shoulders with the Nigerian superstar as well.

Anele and Alakhe were at “The Daily Show” studios and got to witness the filming of Burna Boy's interview on the Comedy Central show. A stand in. pic.twitter.com/EqiR68LMPp — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) April 26, 2022 The 947 host took to her social media platforms to share Alakhe's cool picture with the African stars who have made it on the international stage. "Burna Boy is on The Daily Show tonight and Alakhe was the welcoming party.

“What a great interview, Burna Boy had a complaint about Trevor 😂😂😂😂 and he was not wrong shem, make sure @ComedyCentralAF tonight," she said on Twitter. Burna Boy is on The Daily Show tonight and Alakhe was the welcoming party. What a great interview, Burna Boy had a complaint about Trevor 😂😂😂😂 and he was not wrong shem, make sure @ComedyCentralAF tonight. pic.twitter.com/MaNx6yPcUn — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) April 27, 2022 The “Celebrity Game Night” host is currently on a two month break from radio and has taken a much needed holiday. They are currently in the US and have visited places like Atlanta, where they dined with veteran broadcaster Felicia Mabuza-Suttle.

947 shared that during her break, Anele would be participating in a series of dynamic Global Master-Classes in various countries. Look who surprised me today? The talk #diva herself @Anele and little #Alakhe. Love how we bonded with my new #GlamSon!❤ pic.twitter.com/3KHfOPHPtA — Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) April 18, 2022 "Anele's Future-Fit Master-Classes will enable her to reimagine 947's Anele and the Club breakfast show, whereby she will be exploring new and emerging broadcasting and entertainment trends, plus interrogating global best practices that will invigorate the show on her return," said the station. The award-winning presenter will be back on air on July 1, 2022.