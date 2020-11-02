LOOK: Ayanda Thabethe gets Kim Kardashian West’s approval
Television presenter Ayanda Thabethe went all out for her Halloween look which got the approval of Kim Kardashian West.
Ayanda teamed up with local fashion brand, CINNEL, to create similar dresses to the ones Kim and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, wore for the launch of their KKW Fragrance collaboration.
The star dressed as all three Kardashian sisters and recreated an interview the sisters did for the fragrance.
Kim praised Ayanda's efforts after spotting the posts on social media. "OMG THE BEST!" the reality star tweeted.
The 40-year-old also shared Ayanda's posts on her Instagram story. Ayanda slid into Kim's DMs to thank her for all the love.
Mrs West replied: "You look amazing."
“I take Halloween simply as a day or an opportunity to celebrate our artistry as South Africans from hair, garments, makeup, photography, our beauty etc. we are TRULY world-class.
“This was fun and I’m obviously buzzing from the fact that it was appreciated by @kimkardashian herself, TRULY made my day and reminded me that anything is possible for a willing heart”, said Ayanda in her Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to each and everyone of you for your love and support! We loved this body of work and couldn’t wait to share it with you. To see how well you’ve responded to it makes me so very happy and made the work so worth it. I take Halloween simply as a day or an opportunity to celebrate our artistry as South Africans from hair, garments , makeup , photography , our beauty etc. we are TRULLY world class. This was fun and I’m obviously buzzing from the fact that it was appreciated by @kimkardashian herself, TRULLY made my day and reminded me that anything is possible for a willing heart. Couldn’t do this without the team @cinnelstore who comes up with these crazy ideas and I guess I’m always just crazy enough to say - yes let’s do it. We make a great team. Happy Halloween everybody !! Lots of love ❤️ ... [Last Post 😅🤞🏾]
Ayanda also said she would cherish the love she received from Kim forever.
It was not just Kim who approved Ayanda’s work.
Local celebrities like Minnie Dlamini-Jones, fashion designer Rich Mnisi, rapper Boity and luxury influencer Refilwe Mabote all praised Ayanda.
“I’m screaming” commented Rich.
Minnie said: “Done with us” while Kefilwe left congratulatory hand emojis and lots of “yes’s”
Ayanda's 2019 Halloween look was also a major hit. The star recreated one of Beyoncé's iconic looks from last year when she attended the Lion King premiere in London, wearing a gold crushed silk gown.