LOOK: Ayanda Thabethe gets Kim Kardashian West’s approval

Television presenter Ayanda Thabethe went all out for her Halloween look which got the approval of Kim Kardashian West. Ayanda teamed up with local fashion brand, CINNEL, to create similar dresses to the ones Kim and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, wore for the launch of their KKW Fragrance collaboration. The star dressed as all three Kardashian sisters and recreated an interview the sisters did for the fragrance. Kim praised Ayanda's efforts after spotting the posts on social media. "OMG THE BEST!" the reality star tweeted. View this post on Instagram I’ll cherish this forever ❤️ #HappyHalloween 🎃 Thank you for the nod @kimkardashian 🥰 A post shared by @ ayandathabethe_ on Oct 31, 2020 at 6:06am PDT The 40-year-old also shared Ayanda's posts on her Instagram story. Ayanda slid into Kim's DMs to thank her for all the love.

Mrs West replied: "You look amazing."

“I take Halloween simply as a day or an opportunity to celebrate our artistry as South Africans from hair, garments, makeup, photography, our beauty etc. we are TRULY world-class.

“This was fun and I’m obviously buzzing from the fact that it was appreciated by @kimkardashian herself, TRULY made my day and reminded me that anything is possible for a willing heart”, said Ayanda in her Instagram post.

Ayanda also said she would cherish the love she received from Kim forever.

It was not just Kim who approved Ayanda’s work.

Local celebrities like Minnie Dlamini-Jones, fashion designer Rich Mnisi, rapper Boity and luxury influencer Refilwe Mabote all praised Ayanda.

“I’m screaming” commented Rich.

Minnie said: “Done with us” while Kefilwe left congratulatory hand emojis and lots of “yes’s”

Ayanda's 2019 Halloween look was also a major hit. The star recreated one of Beyoncé's iconic looks from last year when she attended the Lion King premiere in London, wearing a gold crushed silk gown.