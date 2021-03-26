LOOK: Babes Wodumo pops Champagne for her 27th birthday

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Following this, Twitter was full of tweets speculating whether or not Babes is pregnant again.

In the photographs Babes is wearing a figure-hugging nude dress with a red leather jacket draped over her shoulders.

The dress shows a perfect view of a possible baby bump.

Tweeps were concerned about Babes drinking since to some of them were speculating that she might be pregnant.

“That Babes Wodumo clip just breaks my heart man! I'm only concerned for her very obvious belly,” said @Ms_KooLz

That Babes Wodumo clip just breaks my heart man! I'm only concerned for her very obvious belly — Kgolo 👑 (@Ms_KooLz) March 26, 2021

While @AphaneJ said: “I really hope Babes Wodumo was bloated yesterday cause she popped bottles proper yesterday and was smoking hubbly just the other.

“She was even drinking during her podcast with MacG.

“I will stick to believing that she was just bloated. It happens shem”.

I really hope Babes Wodumo was bloated yesterday cause she popped bottles proper yesterday and was smoking hubbly just the other. She was even drinking during her podcast with MacG.



I will stick to believing that she was just bloated. It happens shem. — Joan Aphane ♥ (@AphaneJ) March 26, 2021

Guys Babes wodumo is pregnant. 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/eWCn85zz2n — Thabang E Sepenyane (@Thabangsepenya1) March 26, 2021

Congratulations Babes wodumo on your pregnancy. Stop drinking alcohol for 9 months for the sake of the baby pic.twitter.com/SJolsW35Cz — Cellular ZA (@Cellular_RSA) March 26, 2021

Despite the baby bump speculations, Babes will be continuing her birthday celebrations tonight at The Werehouse in Durban.