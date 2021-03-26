LOOK: Babes Wodumo pops Champagne for her 27th birthday
Babes Wodumo celebrated her 27th birthday at Eyadini Lounge in Durban on Thursday and, judging from the pictures floating on social media, it seemed to be a blast.
Eyadini Lounge wished the singer a happy birthday by posting a short video of her popping champagne and sipping it straight from the bottle at the lounge.
Babes’ long time boyfriend and kwaito star Mampintsha was also in the clip. He is seen shaking up the bottle and spraying everyone with the champagne.
The lounge also posted more pictures on Twitter of the gqom queen’s pink-themed birthday bash.
Eyadini Lounge wishes “The Queen of Gqom” Babes Wodumo. A Happy Birthday today.— Eyadini Lounge (@eyadini_lounge) March 25, 2021
🎈🤩 we wish you all the best throughout your career. ❤️
Join us tonight in celebration of Babes Wodumo at Eyadini Lounge ✨🥂 pic.twitter.com/oPKGzZLM7e
While Babes’ fans were excited to send well wishes to the star on her special day, they couldn’t help but notice what seemed to be a baby bump.
Following this, Twitter was full of tweets speculating whether or not Babes is pregnant again.
In the photographs Babes is wearing a figure-hugging nude dress with a red leather jacket draped over her shoulders.
The dress shows a perfect view of a possible baby bump.
Tweeps were concerned about Babes drinking since to some of them were speculating that she might be pregnant.
“That Babes Wodumo clip just breaks my heart man! I'm only concerned for her very obvious belly,” said @Ms_KooLz
That Babes Wodumo clip just breaks my heart man! I'm only concerned for her very obvious belly— Kgolo 👑 (@Ms_KooLz) March 26, 2021
While @AphaneJ said: “I really hope Babes Wodumo was bloated yesterday cause she popped bottles proper yesterday and was smoking hubbly just the other.
“She was even drinking during her podcast with MacG.
“I will stick to believing that she was just bloated. It happens shem”.
I really hope Babes Wodumo was bloated yesterday cause she popped bottles proper yesterday and was smoking hubbly just the other. She was even drinking during her podcast with MacG.— Joan Aphane ♥ (@AphaneJ) March 26, 2021
I will stick to believing that she was just bloated. It happens shem.
Guys Babes wodumo is pregnant. 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/eWCn85zz2n— Thabang E Sepenyane (@Thabangsepenya1) March 26, 2021
Congratulations Babes wodumo on your pregnancy. Stop drinking alcohol for 9 months for the sake of the baby pic.twitter.com/SJolsW35Cz— Cellular ZA (@Cellular_RSA) March 26, 2021
Despite the baby bump speculations, Babes will be continuing her birthday celebrations tonight at The Werehouse in Durban.