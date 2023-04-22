LOOK: Big Zulu showcases slim frame after losing an impressive 13kg

While still relishing the success of his track “Umbayimbayi”, which recently went platinum, Big Zulu is celebrating another milestone, an impressive weight loss journey. The KwaZulu-Natal born star told his 1million Instagram followers that he has lost 13kg.

The “Mali Eningi” hitmaker recently took to Instagram to showcase his slim frame, following his intense training for his upcoming “Seconds Out- Big Zulu Exhibition Boxing Event,” taking place at AJ's in the Park, Craighall Park, Randburg on Sunday, April 23. “Nkabi Nation Ngizongena in the Boxing Ring for the first time this Sunday but Ready🤝from 127.5Kg to 114.1Kg 🦾ngizamile kakhulu bafwethu(I’ve tried best)🥊23 April ⏯sizobe sizizwa amandla please get your tickets at Web Tickets Pick n Pay akhona 🙏🏿” The big question on everyone’s lips is who is Big Zulu’s opponent but the star is keeping mum.

This comes after Cassper Nyovest challenged Big Zulu to a boxing match following his undisputed victory over fellow rapper Priddy Ugly, late last year. Big Zulu accepted Nyovest’s challenge on SABC1 “Sports at 10”, stating that he will knock him out in the first round of the match. Meanwhile, Big Zulu recently announced a joint venture, with fellow musician Sjava, under the name Inkabi Zezwe. And it’s through Inkabi Zezwe, that the duo released their latest chart-topping “Umbayimbayi”.

“The love and support we get from the people working on this project mean a lot because it gives us musicians confidence that our music is being appreciated. Everything is going as planned,” said Big Zulu. Commenting on the collabaration Sjava shared: “Music takes a lot of time and attention. We have always wanted to collaborate but have been waiting for the ideal opportunity. “The outcomes we have now might not have been possible if we had hurried to collaborate.”