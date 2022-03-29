LOOK: Big Zulu visits Gogo Esther Mahlangu after she was assaulted at her Mpumalanga home

Hip hop star Siyabonga ‘Big Zulu’ Nene recently visited Dr Esther Mahlangu at her home in Mpumalanga. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the “Imali Eningi” hitmaker expressed his excitement at the privilege of being able to sit down with the world-renowned artist, stating that he felt blessed to be in the presence of Gogo Mahlangu.

Story continues below Advertisment

“I feel so blessed today... It's a great joy and blessing to me that I finally made it to Gogo Esther Mahlangu's homestead,” shared the star. As the ambassador of the Carvela brand, Big Zulu says he’s excited that Gogo Mahlangu is considering showcasing her famous artwork on his iconic shoe brand. “She said she would like to customise a Carvela for me ...Thank you so much KwaNdebele.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Zulu (@bigzulu_sa) Big Zulu’s visit comes just over a week after Gogo Mahlangu was assaulted and robbed at her Siyabuswa home. IOL News reported that the 87-year-old was robbed of her personal firearm as well as an undisclosed amount of cash during a house robbery that took place on Saturday, March 19. “Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect following this house robbery incident which reportedly occurred on Saturday, 19 March 2022 around 3 pm at Siyabuswa near KwaMhlanga,” Brigadier Selvy Mohlala told IOL News.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Details of the said robbery indicate that on the said day, the old woman, who was alone at the time, was preparing to take a nap where she reportedly locked all doors of her house. Strangely, she noticed a man unknown to her inside the house.” According to Mohlala, an unknown man allegedly grabbed Mahlangu and punched her in the face before tying her hands with a cable. It is alleged that the man also tried to strangle her until she became unconscious. “The old lady reported that she cannot recall what happened thereafter. However, when she regained consciousness, she realised that her house was ransacked and her firearm, as well as money, were stolen from the safe,” Mohlala said.

Story continues below Advertisment

She added that Mahlangu sustained some bruises on her face. Mahlangu first gained international attention in 1989 at a European art exposition titled Magicians of the World. In 1991, she was commissioned by BMW to create an art car.

Story continues below Advertisment

Her designs were also reproduced in 1997 on the tails of British Airways planes, and the same technique was used by the artist to paint the new Fiat 500 on the occasion of the exhibition "Why Africa?" (2007, Turin). Her works are in major private collections, including that of The Contemporary African Art Collection (CAAC) of Jean Pigozzi and many Western museums. Her 1991 BMW Artcar was on view at the British Museum as part of 'South Africa: the art of a nation', from 27 October 2016 - 27 February 2017.