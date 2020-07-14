LOOK: Black Coffee and Euphonik party in St Tropez

While the rest of us in Mzansi won't need our passports until the government lifts the ban on international travel, DJs Black Coffee and Euphonik are living their best passport gang life.

After being locked down for several months because of the Covid-19 pandemic and South Africa's lockdown regulations, DJ Black Coffee is resuming his international tour this week with a performance on the French Riviera.

The "Drive" producer will celebrate the reopening of the popular venue Shellona in St Tropez, alongside Themba (DJ Euphonik).

According to the region's tourism authorities, the area was opened to non-European tourists and performers from July 1.

As the northern hemisphere is currently experiencing summer, Black Coffee and Euphonik enjoyed some time in the sun before getting on a private jet to popular summer destination.