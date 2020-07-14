LOOK: Black Coffee and Euphonik party in St Tropez
While the rest of us in Mzansi won't need our passports until the government lifts the ban on international travel, DJs Black Coffee and Euphonik are living their best passport gang life.
After being locked down for several months because of the Covid-19 pandemic and South Africa's lockdown regulations, DJ Black Coffee is resuming his international tour this week with a performance on the French Riviera.
The "Drive" producer will celebrate the reopening of the popular venue Shellona in St Tropez, alongside Themba (DJ Euphonik).
According to the region's tourism authorities, the area was opened to non-European tourists and performers from July 1.
As the northern hemisphere is currently experiencing summer, Black Coffee and Euphonik enjoyed some time in the sun before getting on a private jet to popular summer destination.
Taking to Instagram to announce that he would be performing at Shellona, Black Coffee said, "Can’t wait for tomorrow! Let’s do it".
View this post on Instagram
Can’t wait for tomorrow! Let’s do it ❤️🙏🏿 #GodsVeryOwn
A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee) on
The international DJ also posted some images of himself and Euphonik.
The star recently posted a snap of himself in a private jet, alongside the caption “short left”.
However the snap was criticised by controversial Twitter account Tracy Zille, who claimed “only a black person can pose in a private plane that they don't own and feel good”.
Black Coffee was not having any of it and hit back at the account.
Short left. pic.twitter.com/zUYkNdHdiz— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) July 12, 2020
Awumuncu.😏— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) July 12, 2020