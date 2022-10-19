LOOK: Black Coffee and Trevor Noah spotted hanging out in New York

Grammy award-winning musician Black Coffee and TV host and comedian Trevor Noah’s recent photo op in New York can only be described as iconic. The South African-born creatives, who have successfully built themselves internationally recognised careers, in one picture is pretty iconic.

Story continues below Advertisement

Noah took to Instagram and posted the picture, which has been liked 305 019 times and wrote in his caption: “Once upon a time two African kids had a dream… Mzansi represent 🇿🇦”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) The two are representing Mzansi well on a global stage as they live out their wildest career dreams. Noah has many wondering what his next move will be after his announcement that he is leaving Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show”. The talk show has achieved huge success with Noah at the helm, and his last day will be on December 8.

The “Get It Together” producer is among the handful of South Africans who had been on the US show in 2019. Along with the picture, Noah shared a video of Black Coffee playing a set to a crowd. Black Coffee has been in the Big Apple performing at The Brooklyn Mirage this October in a sold-out show. The top producer also showed the post love by commenting: “My brother 🙏🏿 ❤️.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi commented on the post and spoke of being proud of his “big brothers”. Trevor Noah Instagram comments screenshot “@trevornoah @realblackcoffee oh Nkosi yam igrootmans 🙏🏾❤️! We are so proud,“ he wrote. Actor Abdul Khoza said: “Love seeing love among our people… Much LOVE & RESPECT to you BOTH. 🙌🏿🇿🇦🙏🏿”

Story continues below Advertisement

@lyleanthonyofficial said: “2 of the most powerful men in the world are two SOUTH AFRICAN MEN!!! Influential in every way.” @jenniferbala wrote: “And we’re all here for it. 🙏🏽🤩 You guys basically added to this country’s incredible history.”