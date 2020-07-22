LOOK: Black Coffee is living his best life in Europe

Black Coffee has got his South African fans in their feels all thanks to his current European tour. The "Drive“ hitmaker is in sunny Europe with his friend, Euphonik, and the duo are not leaving anything to the imagination while they live their best lives. The pair have been mixing work and pleasure since they left Mzansi last week on a private jet. The pair's first stop was to the French Riviera where they both performed and now they are living it up in Mykonos, Greece where the temperature is a warm 26 degrees. This week Coffee performed to a large crowd at the iconic Sunset Beach and is also set to perform at Riccione in Italy. Music magazine, Billboard live-streamed his performance on their social media pages on Tuesday.

Although Greece has lifted its lockdown and has allowed international travellers from low-risk countries in, it has not been without incident.

According to Neos Kosmos, a Greek news agency, earlier this month a popular beach bar on the island of Mykonos was ordered to shut down for 60 days after social distancing rules were flouted.

Ftelia, the famous resort, was fined €20 000 (R379 000) after allowing patrons to linger at the bar counter.

Rules require that customers should quickly move away from bar areas after being served their drinks.

The infringement occurred on the first day after the restrictions were lifted, allowing beach bars to serve alcohol and play music for their customers. Hundreds of patrons flocked to the bar, taking advantage of the long weekend as Monday was a public holiday in Greece for Pentecost.