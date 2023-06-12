LOOK: Black Coffee shares gig guide of European tour through to September

Black Coffee, 47, has been on a tear over the past few years. The South African house music superstar has not only been touring the world non-stop, he’s also won a Grammy Award in the hotly contested “Best Dance/Electronic Album” category. Recently, Coffee announced that he’d be embarking on a sprawling summer tour from June all the way to the end of September. In a video shared on social media, it was also revealed that more dates would be announced soon.

“Summer!!!!! Let go!!!!,” he posted. Summer!!!!! Let go!!!! pic.twitter.com/ockhelNtLn — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) June 7, 2023 The video opens with the title sequence, “Welcome to Black Coffee Summer Tour”, before a list of dates pop up on screen. The list includes several shows lined up at HI Ibiza in Ibiza, Spain, and Santanna in Mykonos, Greece. Other destinations include Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco, Italy, the UK, Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands. This latest gig guide comes after the “Drive” hitmaker’s recent “Return to Europe” tour in April.