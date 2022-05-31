LOOK: 'Blood & Water' actor Arno Greeff is engaged

Sorry ladies, Arno Greeff is officially off the market. Greeff, who plays Parkhurst’s heartthrob Chris Ackerman in the popular Netflix series “Blood & Water”, popped the question to his blogger girlfriend, Iluska Nagy, this past weekend.

While his character is a rich, pansexual teenager, who is openly dating more than one partner on “Blood & Water“, in real life, the 27-year-old is preparing to walk down the aisle. Taking to his Instagram page, the star shared the behind the scenes of his intimate, yet very romantic proposal. He captioned the post: “Liked it. Put a ring on it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arno Greeff (@arnogreeff) “Today is going to be the biggest day of my life…I’m crossing off another item in my bucket list, I’m getting engaged,” Greef can be heard in a cute video shared on his Instagram. From the haircut to choosing the decor, the venue, the champagne, up to the moment he went down on one knee and asked Nagy to marry him, Greeff made sure it’s all documented and his fans were blown away. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arno Greeff (@arnogreeff) Nagy also shared the visuals of the proposal on her Instagram page, and wrote: “The easiest “yes” I’ve ever said! 🥰 I’ve never been more sure about anything! I love you my fiancé @arnogreeff 💍😉”

“ARNO!!!!!! 😭😭😭🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 Congratulations!!!!! 💍❤️🎉🍾 Cheers!!! To your best years which are ahead of you!!!” added Gail Mabalane. TV host Minnie Dlamini also wished Greeff well on his engagement: “Congratulations my love ❤️.” “I’m so happy !!!!!! Oh my goodness!!! Congratulations beautiful 🤍🤍,” expressed reigning Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane.

