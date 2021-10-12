LOOK: Boity goes on a break after physical assault with Bujy

After being involved in a physical brawl that saw her sustain a cut on her face, media personality Boity Thulo has gone on a break. The star jetted off to the Western Cape’s Mosaic Lagoon Lodge in Stanford with rumoured boyfriend, Anton Jafta.

While at the resort, Boity went whale watching and sipped pretty drinks while relaxing by a pool with views of the mountains. See below: Picture: Boity Instagram Stories Picture: Boity Instagram Stories Picture: Boity Instagram Stories Picture: Boity Instagram Stories Shocking audio of a physical altercation between Boity and radio personality Bujy Bikwa revealed what happened the night Boity was rushed to hospital.

Following reports last week, Boity confirmed that she was assaulted and revealed that she had opened a case with the police following the incident. In a statement, the “Wuz Dat” hitmaker revealed that she had opened a case against the offender without disclosing their name. “It is with deep sadness to state that I was indeed an unfortunate victim of a vicious physical assault and that I have since opened a case against the culprit, which I am following with keen interest.

“I do not wish to comment on this matter any further (at this time)," read the statement. “I respectfully request some space as I try to find a way to heal both physically and emotionally from this traumatic experience.” In audio that was posted on social media, Bujy and Boity can be heard berating and insulting each other.

The insults occurred after Boity, who is also a sangoma, started giving unsolicited readings. “Is this how weak you are? With such aggressiveness?” Bujy asks Boity in the clip. “I’m a bigger person than him. Everyone thinks he’s like… no one. No one know(s) who he is,” says Boity in the clip.

“He’s like a nobody. Every time he shows up anywhere, why is this guy even around?” she adds. “I can receive that. I can receive that. It’s fine,” responds Bujy. Someone can then be heard making a reference to Sodom and Gomorrah before Bujy calls Thulo’s ancestors fake.

“O thwasitse masepa, my love!” shouts Bujy at Boity. He then accuses her of lying and makes reference to her mother’s genitals. “This is still okay, let’s see where your career goes!” replies Boity. The people in the audio clip can then be heard shouting “no” in a moment that sounds like a reaction to Bujy emptying his drink all over Boity. He tells the crowd that he can do it again because “nobody says such bulls***”.

“You’re just a fat f*** baby. Nobody knows who the f*** you are” adds Boity and Bujy screams “everybody is gonna know who the f*** I am after I f*** Boity up”. The sounds of bottle breaking and screams can then be heard before someone yells “that’s a cut” and “guys, can we defuse this?” Bujy has also come forward to share his version of the event.

In a statement shared on his Instagram page, he said: “I have been through the most rough, emotional and difficult time the past few days, regarding allegations against me, of GBV. “In no way do I condone such behaviour and actions that occurred on the night, however, I feel victimised as I was not given the opportunity to relay my side of the story. “After the incident took place, I tried to reach out to the said complainant in many ways available to me, but with no success.