LOOK: Boity got her selfie with rapper Ice Spice

Rapper, presenter and businesswoman Boity Thulo attended the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California at the weekend.
Boity was seen all over social media posting about her travels in the US where she attended some of the hottest parties leading up to the Grammy awards.
This is not her first time at the Grammy Awards. Last year she attended along with Grammy Award winner for Best Global Music Performance Zakes Bantwini.
On the day of the event, Boity was seen taking pictures on the red carpet having quite the time at the international event.
A video where Boity can be seen trying to take a picture on the busy red carpet went viral. In the video, Ice Spice is seen walking in the direction of Boity and her team, and a photographer is seen trying to take a picture of her.
Boity ? 😭 pic.twitter.com/q3ADcUgKcd— Danilo (@odedanilo) February 5, 2024
As the photographer walks backwards, he bumps into the South African rapper. The clip of course had many weighing in on X over the slightly awkward moment.
Now that the craze of the awards has slowly died down, Boity has posted her picture with American rapper Ice Spice, showing that despite the awkward moment, she managed to get a selfie with the international star.
@iam.naledii.m commented on the picture: “Lol why are people so mad? The camera guy bumped her by accident. They moved on 😍”
x_saut said: “No matter how many times you get pushed aside always try again.”