LOOK: Boity got her selfie with rapper Ice Spice

Boity was seen all over social media posting about her travels in the US where she attended some of the hottest parties leading up to the Grammy awards.

This is not her first time at the Grammy Awards. Last year she attended along with Grammy Award winner for Best Global Music Performance Zakes Bantwini.

On the day of the event, Boity was seen taking pictures on the red carpet having quite the time at the international event.

A video where Boity can be seen trying to take a picture on the busy red carpet went viral. In the video, Ice Spice is seen walking in the direction of Boity and her team, and a photographer is seen trying to take a picture of her.