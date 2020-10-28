LOOK: Boity is living her best soft life in Stellenbosch

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

When it comes to the embodiment of living a soft life, Boity knows how to do it properly. The fragrance and haircare mogul, might have spent Champagne Day at the The Leonardo, Sandton over the weekend but she decided to spend some time in the Cape Winelands. Taking to her Instagram page, the “Boity: Own You Throne“ star shared pictures of her enjoying the soft life at the Lanzerac Wine Estate in Stellenbosch. In the pictures, Boity is seen lounging pool sipping on a mimosa and in the quintessential soft life white gown, head wrap and sunglasses attire. View this post on Instagram Soft gang... 🥂![CDATA[]]>👑 A post shared by Boitumelo Thulo (@boity) on Oct 27, 2020 at 3:30am PDT View this post on Instagram ...good morning. 🌸![CDATA[]]>💐❤️☀️ A post shared by Boitumelo Thulo (@boity) on Oct 27, 2020 at 2:01am PDT She also visited the Dylan Lewis Sculpture Garden getting a private tour of the beautiful artwork.

Boity recently launched her new Pink Sapphire perfume.

Speaking about the inspiration for the fragrance she said:

“It’s an ode to the duality in women and me. I’ve always been told I’m a mixture of sweetness and strength, so I wanted to play on that.

“I wanted to encapsulate the duality of women, celebrating the sensuality and softness of women but also celebrating the power of women.

“So I think that is what the scent is about, playing on those two very important traits of women: the softness but also the strong and powerful side.”

Speaking about her haircare range also with Halo Heritage she said:

“Your hair is your crown. Whether you prefer it all shaved off, wear a weave, opt for a protective style or rock an afro, taking care of your hair with products that are packed with goodness and most importantly made for your specific hair type is something you just cannot afford to compromise on. This range of products is exactly that.”

She continued: “Being an African Queen to me is about being proud of where you come from and embracing it in every move that you make.

“As a queen, you must carry your crown with pride and shouldn’t be afraid to show it off.”