Boity. Picture: Instagram



Local personality Boity Thulo shared a sexy snap on her Instagram page in celebration of her 29th birthday on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the "Wuz Dat" rapper posted a picture of herself in a high cut white bathing suit and matching white robe.





Captioning the post: " HAPPY BIRTHDAY, QUEEN!! I am profoundly proud of the woman you have become! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎊🎊🎊🎊🥂🥂🥂🥂🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️❤️👑👑👑😍😍😍😍 #Hello29 #OwnYourThrone👑 ".





Some of the other Mzansi A-listers that wished her a happy birthday included designer Rich Mnisi, B ontle Modiselle and Anatii with Nomzamo Mbatha saying "Hello 29 !!!!! Happy Birthday Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ God Grant you your deepest desires and may you live to see many many years! Keep that pure spirit".





Even "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams complimented Boity on her picture with "Come on legggggzzzz".





IOL