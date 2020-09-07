LOOK: Boity throws a lavish birthday party for her mother

Rapper Boity threw what could only be described as one of the sweetest lockdown gestures we have seen so far. The “Boity: Own Your Throne“ star spoiled her mother, Modiehi Thulo, to a surprise birthday party for her milestone 50th birthday. Boity, who has a close relationship with her mother, posted pictures from the lavish do which she said was the perfect day. Taking to Instagram the “Wuz Day” hitmaker said: “I managed to pull off a beautiful surprise birthday party for my Mom yesterday. It was literally the perfect day.” The reality star uploaded a number of pictures from the party which was attended by close family and friends.

Earlier this year Boity's mom won the hearts of thousands of viewers across the country with her killer body, charm, sense of style and her big personality when she debuted on her daughter’s reality show, “Boity: Own Your Throne”.

Each week, ausi Modiehi as her fans refer to her, continued to serve killer one-liners, leaving viewers begging for more.

The show made its debut in February, allowing fans to witness the beautiful mother-and-daughter relationship. The duo fought like sisters but they love each other like besties. They live together, shop together, and Boity loves spoiling her.

In one episode, Boity surprised her mom with a smile makeover by Mzansi's number one celebrity dentist Dr Smile.

In another episode, Modiehi attended a Cannabis expo that was held at Sandton Convention Centre, in November last year, in search of weed, and it was evident the expo failed to meet her expectations.