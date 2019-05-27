Boity and Ayanda Thabethe. Picture: Instargam

From the yacht to the race tracks, to the luxury cars and so much more, media personalities stars Boity Thulo and Ayanda Thabethe are living their best lives in Monaco, Europe. The local stars rubbed shoulders with the rich and famous at the Grand Prix motor race in Monaco, and judging by the photos, videos and Insta Stories Boity and Ayanda have officially arrived on the international scene and we're loving it!

For the main event the "Wuz Dat" hitmaker rocked an black ensemble; wide leg high waist pants paired with cropped top with dramatic bow in front and a pair of pointed heels.

Sharing on her social media account, Boity wrote: "Grand Prix Ready! Watching the race from Edesia Yacht! Unreal!"

The ever so stylish Ayanda didn't disappoint either. The "Top Billing" star wore a dusty pink sheer baby doll dress with frills paired clear plastic heels.

She shared: "One of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been to and definitely the most opulent : Monte-Carlo Monaco , you have my heart"

The local stars really had fun, check out these snaps: