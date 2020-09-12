LOOK: Boity's banging body sets Twitter a blaze - again

Boity Thulo decided to bless the Twitter timeline with another picture of her bikini body. The “Boity: Own Your Throne” star recently launched her first fragrance “Boity Pink Sapphire” and decided to show off her body since the sun was out. Speaking about her fragrance to IOL Lifestyle she said: “It’s an ode to the duality in women and me. “I’ve always been told I’m a mixture of sweetness and strength, so I wanted to play on that. I wanted to encapsulate the duality of women, celebrating the sensuality and softness of women but also celebrating the power of women. “So I think that is what the scent is about, playing on those two very important traits of women: the softness but also the strong and powerful side.”

Taking to her Twitter and Instagram accounts over the weekend, the "Wuz Dat?" rapper posted a picture of her in a swimsuit with the caption, “It’s the comeback for me.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the “Bakae” rapper soaking in the sun.

“This what we call SUMMER BODY that was made in winter,,so proud of you BOITY. I'm jealous Smiling face with smiling eyes,” said @sesilizzy1

“She is the best, the best, the best, the best, the best,” said @raschivo.

“Jealous down Boity is sexySmiling face with heart-shaped eyes... When I grow up I wanna have a body like Boity Squinting face with tongue,” said @Confused_Missy.