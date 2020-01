LOOK: Boity's bootylicious pic sets the internet on fire - again









Boity Thulo. Picture: Instagram As Mzansi welcomed 2020, Boity Thulo decided to bless the Twitter timeline with another bootylicious picture. Last year at the MTV Europe Music Awards, Thulo's derriere broke the internet, and it looks like she's done it again. Taking to her Twitter and Instagram accounts over the weekend, the "Wuz Dat?" rapper posted a picture of her in a swimsuit with the caption, "Excuse me as I step into 2020".

Excuse me as I step into 2020. 😊 pic.twitter.com/ITAHI7upJv — #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) January 3, 2020

Thulo posted more pictures of her showing off her banging body while on holiday in Cape Town. However, it was her booty that landed her at the top of the Twitter trends list.

Former Top Billing presenter Jonathan Boynton-Lee joined in on the fun and shared a photoshopped picture of him also showing off his cakes in a "Faf de Klerk speedo".