LOOK: Boity's bum breaks the internet
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Boitumelo Thulo (@boity) on
#Boity When you own it you own it🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pMb2neqzDG— 🌸🇿🇦@Panther°••°🇿🇦🌸 (@Bassy50985767) November 4, 2019
So vele nyovest couldn't handle this.😂😂😂this booty should not be legal😂😲😲 @Boity #boity pic.twitter.com/1iqsfWyVy2— Tlotla Lephafa (@lephafa_tlotla) November 4, 2019
Boity— [L]e[S]e[D]i (@_Hybreed_) November 4, 2019
Boit
Boi
Bo
B
Bo
Boo
Boot
Booty pic.twitter.com/V766ISF7LR
I need help pic.twitter.com/prN4RDUdGh— Bathandwa Mooi. (@BathandwaMooi) November 4, 2019
The thirst in these streets 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HSZ6GsP7So— 👑 Corey 👑 (@LesegoMogotsi4) November 4, 2019
Ay ay ay u really killing it... Great future behind u🔥🔥🔥🔥— Xander (@sokhela_philani) November 4, 2019
Oh my,oh my Boity ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1ca5DQf8ZR— Mitchelle Karoro (@mitchellekaroro) November 4, 2019
Boity issa whole Africa #Boity pic.twitter.com/ef3Trfu2WX— Ms Ayi🌹🌹🌹🥀 (@ayatie86) November 4, 2019