Boity Thulo served one of the hottest looks at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, and in doing so the star posted a sizzling picture of her derrière.

Boity flew to Spain to attend the annual awards which were hosted by Becky G. She wore a Orapeleng Modutle design.





The "Wuz Dat?" hitmaker uploaded a number of pictures of herself on the MTV EMA red carpet but the most popular has been the one of that star posing with her buttocks facing the camera.