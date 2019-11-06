Boity. Picture: Instagram
Boity Thulo served one of the hottest looks at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, and in doing so the star posted a sizzling picture of her derrière. 

Boity flew to Spain to attend the annual awards which were hosted by Becky G. She wore a Orapeleng Modutle design. 

The "Wuz Dat?" hitmaker uploaded a number of pictures of herself on the MTV EMA red carpet but the most popular has been the one of that star posing with her buttocks facing the camera. 

The picture has been liked 172 000 times on Instagram and almost 20 000 likes on Twitter. 

View this post on Instagram

And I oop. 😍

A post shared by Boitumelo Thulo (@boity) on


Celebrities such as Pearl Thusi and Toke Makinwa all commented on her Instagram post and said she looked hot, while Boity's fans fell into a tizz.

Boity is still in Spain enjoying some time in the sun, has been doing some sightseeing and has visited places like Sevilla City and the Cathédrale De Séville. 