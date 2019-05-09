Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram

The SA Election Day 2019 was nothing short of surprises with celebrity Insta stories featuring Bonang Matheba, love struck AKA and his “woman” DJ Zinhle and President Cyril Ramaphosa aka ‘Mr Preezy’ in the mix. The IG stories were part of “Mr Preezy”’s campaign to encourage young people to vote but it seems he got more than just Bonang’s followers going to the polls and making their mark.

"Mr Preezy" scored himself a pressie from the queen herself.

Taking to her official media social media platforms, the "Being Bonang" star revealed the stunning custom made packaging for the president. She wrote: "Look what I made!! A thank you gift for the awesome IG chat today.... can’t wait to give it to him!!"

It seems "Mr Preezy" isn't the only one who will be sipping on Queen B's very own range of Methode Cap Classique (MCC), as Bonang also revealed that she is sending bubbles to some of her family members including her younger brother Letlhotlho.

See the beautiful packaging below:

