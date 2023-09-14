LOOK: Bonang Matheba and Mohale Motaung spotted at Trevor Noah’s Pretoria comedy show opening night

The Pretoria leg of ‘Trevor Noah Live In South Africa’ tour presented by Savanna kicked off at SunBet Arena on Tuesday night.
The internationally-renowned comedian will be in Pretoria for five shows.
Mzansi’s well-known faces attended the comedy show and showed support for the former ‘Daily Show’ host.
TV and radio personality Bonang Matheba attended the show and kept her fans and followers updated with all the highlights from her night out.
Also in attendance was media personality Mohale Motaung, who works closely with Savanna as one of their influencers.
Motaung and Matheba go way back, even with Matheba being in attendance at his traditional wedding to his former partner Somizi Mhlongo.
Seems the friendship between Motaung and Matheba did not fizzle out after the former couple got divorced.
The two posted snaps that included each other at the comedy show, showing that things are good between them.
Matheba also posted snaps of herself with the main man Noah, who is celebrating his 21st anniversary in the entertainment industry.
Her fans couldn't help but gush over both entertainers' success in the industry. “Two of our national treasures. ❤️” commented Iamleeyola.
While Noah has been enjoying a successful run of his South African comedy tour, he has also had to debunk a report that alleged he could receive a R33 million pay check for doing just a five minute advert in which he will promote the country.
“First of all, there is nothing with SA tourism. No one from SA Tourism approached me; there’s nothing from government. I was talking to hotel groups, cause you know South Africa, we need to boost our tourism,” he told Carol Ofori on East Coast Radio.