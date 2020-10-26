LOOK: Bonang Matheba celebrates the launch of House of BNG Nectar in style

Announcing the new product on her Instagram last week, Matheba wrote: “Introducing, my new baby – BNG Nectar!! One of SA’s first true sparkling wines in a can....🥂😍💐 Get ready to turn ANY location, into an occasion!!”

The launch of the BNG Nectar Rosé and BNG Nectar Blanc release follows the launch of the popular Brut and Brut Rosé MCCs last year and the Prestige Reserve earlier this year.

“I’m so excited about The House of BNG’s growth as a brand and in its innovation of new products,” Bonang said in a statement.

“BNG Nectar is for my kind of lifestyle! It’s perfect for adventure and on-the-go celebrations and brings a touch of luxury and celebration to any occasion.”