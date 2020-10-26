EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram
Bonang Matheba. Picture: Instagram

LOOK: Bonang Matheba celebrates the launch of House of BNG Nectar in style

Bonang Matheba celebrated the launch of her new canned sparkling wine House of BNG Nectars at the weekend.

Held at Rockets Menlyn in Pretoria on Sunday, the business mogul had a party to commemorate the launch of the latest addition to the House of BNG family.

A-listers such as Kefilwe Mabote attended the celebration which was open to the public too.

In videos and pictures shared on social media, Matheba is seen with Mabote and her mother.

Her cousin Pinky Girl also played a set and Matheba is clearly “within“ and joined her fans while having a good time.

Announcing the new product on her Instagram last week, Matheba wrote: “Introducing, my new baby – BNG Nectar!! One of SA’s first true sparkling wines in a can....🥂😍💐 Get ready to turn ANY location, into an occasion!!”

The launch of the BNG Nectar Rosé and BNG Nectar Blanc release follows the launch of the popular Brut and Brut Rosé MCCs last year and the Prestige Reserve earlier this year.

“I’m so excited about The House of BNG’s growth as a brand and in its innovation of new products,” Bonang said in a statement.

“BNG Nectar is for my kind of lifestyle! It’s perfect for adventure and on-the-go celebrations and brings a touch of luxury and celebration to any occasion.”

Bonang Matheba

