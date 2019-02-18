Mzansi woke up to some serious ‘distraction’ after Bonang Matheba posted an unexpected snap revealing her behind.
The reality TV star who models her own her lingerie line set Twitter alight as she showcases her latest collection nearly breaking the internet.
Taking to Twitter, Queen B who is gearing up for the #WeSeeEqual Gender Equality summit posted in Mumbai, India, posted a snap of herself in a lacy little number, simply caption it: "Good morning".
Good morning. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/q1XsUUmACv— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) February 18, 2019
While the BForce flooded the timeline admiring her while others were asking for her hand in marriage.
Shea? https://t.co/rVkKDTmCfL— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) February 18, 2019
I think it's time I introduced you to my mother because Yerrr mogurl 😩🔥🔥❤️— khuliso Neels (@khuliso_Neels) February 18, 2019
AKA looking at this picture like pic.twitter.com/9Av53Abapi— Janos Jman Hamman (@holyshititzJMAN) February 18, 2019
Melting butter it's out of control 🔥🔥🔥🔥— Manqoba Nkosi (@Nqoba_N23) February 18, 2019
Is it too early to ask for marriage🤔😅? pic.twitter.com/ny3LCQvdBN— Luzzy_Magnanimous® (@Ta_Luzzy) February 18, 2019