LOOK: Bonang Matheba is back at work

It looks like the days of staying home being bored and only leaving the house for essentials are over for media personality Bonang Matheba.

The House of BNG owner revealed on social media that she was back at work and by the looks of things, she could not be happier.

Taking to Instagram, Queen B posted a picture from a photoshoot of herself with the caption, "back at work".

Although she did not say what the pictures were for, her Instagram Stories revealed that while on set for the photoshoot, she was sipping on House of BNG.





The former "Top Billing" presenter appeared on "Afternoon Express" last month where she spoke about how the lockdown and Covid-19 have impacted the plans she had this year.





During the first segment, Matheba revealed that she had planned to drop a new TV show along with the launch of the House of BNG Prestige Brut which she debuted at the Sun Met.





"I had a new TV show that was going to launch in May and I also had my Prestige Brut that was going to be launched as well in a couple of weeks time but all of that had to be you know, kind of cancelled," she said at the time.



