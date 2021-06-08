LOOK: Bonang Matheba is living her best life in New York City

Media personality Bonang Matheba is enjoying summer in New York City.

We all know the lyrics to the hit song, “Smile” by Lil Duval, along with Snoop Dogg and others, he says “I’m living my best life”.

Well, one South African personality really is living her best life. While others in her age group wonder when they will get their Covid-19 vaccine back in Mzansi, Bonang has been vaccinated and enjoying time out and about in New York City.

The media personality, who relocated to the Big Apple last month has been updated her follower on social media ever since she landed in the USA.

From receiving her Covid-19 vaccine to giving her fans a little tour of her apartment in the Upper East Side and more recently attending a picnic in Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn.

See below:

Bonang Matheba out at Fort Green Park; New York pic.twitter.com/eThitWlcBZ — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) June 7, 2021

Last month, when asked by a Twitter user where she was, Bonang said: “I've relocated.. go to my stories”.

The star will be based in both the US and SA.

When the Queen B flew to New York City last month she did not initially let fans in on why she was there, she posted a video on her Instagram stories of getting a Covid-19 vaccination.

In a video, a nurse administrating the vaccine pulls down Bonang’s sleeve, swabs her arm and says: “That’s good, relax that arm … all right here we go, one small step for mankind”, before injecting Bonang with the Covid-19 vaccine.

Last month the former Afternoon Express presenter sued a local podcaster, Rea Gopane, for R500 000 after a video of him went viral, following the death of her ex-boyfriend rapper AKA’s fiancée, Anele “Nellie” Tembe, in April.

In the video, Rea and his co-host discussed the circumstances around Tembe’s death and how, at her funeral, her father, Durban businessman Moses Tembe, had alluded to his daughter possibly having a problem with substance abuse.

“We know AKA, let’s not hide from the truth. Scoop (television presenter Scoop Makhathini) told us that AKA is on cocaine and Bonang is the one that got him on to cocaine. Scoop told us that, so we know that AKA is into hard drugs,” Rea said.